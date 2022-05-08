Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA − Five members of the Buena Colts baseball team have been awarded postseason honors.

Junior Sam Pitts was awarded second team All-Southern Region honors while Jon Enright, Cole Godfrey, Luke Serna and David Petersen were each received honorable mention honors.

Nogales swept the main awards. Oscar Favela was selected the Coach of the Year, Roman Bracamonte was named Defensive Player of the Year and Demetrio Crisantes was selected the Player of the Year.

Pitts hit .242, had an on base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .274. As a pitcher he was 1-5, allowed 36 runs and 46 hits while striking out 54 and walking 13.

Enright hit .283, had an on base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .483.

Serna hit .286, had an on base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .361.

Petersen hit .273, had an on base percentage of .385 and a sluggish percentage of .364. As a pitcher he was 4-3, allowing 32 runs and 52 hits, striking out 37 and walking 15.

Buena was 9-17 and ended its season April 25 with a 5-0 win over Marana Mountain View.

Postseason honors for softball have yet to be announced.



