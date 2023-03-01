Buena High School’s baseball and softball teams kicked off their respective seasons last weekend at two tournaments.
The Colts baseball team played four games in three days at the Cowboy Up Tournament at Tucson Electric Park.
Buena went 2-2 at the tournament beating, Bel Air High School of El Paso, Texas, 10-0 on Saturday, Feb. 25, as junior Max Pitts fired a two-hit shutout. The Colts beat Cantuillo, Texas, High School 5-3 that afternoon.
Buena’s two losses were on Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24 to Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge and Queen Creek American Leadership Academy-Ironwood by identical scores of 19-1.
The Colts hosted Tucson’s Rincon/University High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in its home opener. Buena will be at Rio Rico on Wednesday, March 1.
The Buena softball team went 1-4 at the 29th Annual Dorado Classic hosted by Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and played Feb. 23-24 at Lincoln Park in Tucson.
The Colts’ lone win of the tournament was over Tucson’s Rincon/University, 16-5, on Friday, Feb. 24.
Buena fell to Benson 8-6; lost twice to Tucson Salpointe, 9-0 and 13-1; and was beaten 21-1 by Cave Creek Cactus Shadows.
Buena was at Tucson Rincon/University on Tuesday, Feb. 28, for its regular season opener and will be at Rio Rico on Wednesday, March 1. The original home opener scheduled for March 3, against Gilbert Higley has been canceled.
