SIERRA VISTA − The Tucson Sunnyside Blue Devils snapped the Buena Colts’ three-game winning streak and sent the baseball team on a two-game skid.
Sunnyside ripped Buena 13-1 in five innings on Thursday. The Colts had a 5-1 lead on Marana on Friday but the Tigers scored 12 unanswered runs for a 13-7 win.
Against Marana, Luke Serna hit a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the first inning which led to an error and allowed Jon Enright and Sam Pitts to score, giving the Colts a 2-1 lead.
Cole Godfrey’s two-run triple in the second allowed Jordan Allison and TJ Nuetzel to score, padding the Colts’ lead to 4-1. Serna’s run in the third off a Gerardo Estrada single made the score 5-1.
In the top of the fourth Marana sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs with seven hits and three walks, taking a five-run lead. Three walks and a single in the fifth allowed Marana to tack on another run before a two-run home run to left field in the top of the sixth gave the Tigers a 13-6 lead.
Buena used five pitchers against Marana, Estrada, Max Pitts, Allison, Braden Hooper and Michael Ledger, who allowed the Tigers 17 hits while walking seven and striking out seven.
The Colts had 11 hits. Neutzel was 2-for-3 and scored a run, Enright was 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Serna was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Sam Pitts was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Josh Leffelman was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
At Sunnyside on Thursday, the Blue Devils scored six runs in the first inning and six more in the third for a 12-0 lead.
Buena scored its lone run in the top of the fourth when Braden Arons’ single drove in Enright.
Sam Pitts, Allison, Ledger and Estrada pitched for Buena, giving up 14 hits, striking out 12 and walking three.
Buena had seven hits. Sam Pitts and Arons each were 2-for-2, Enright was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Godfrey was 1-for-3.
With just two games left, Buena (8-16, 2-5 in 5A Southern Region, is out of the playoff picture. The Colts host Nogales on Tuesday on Senior Day and will be at Marana Mountain View on Monday, April 25, to end the season.
