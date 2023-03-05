SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts baseball team got back into the win column Friday, beating Gilbert Higley 8-2 at Coppola Field.
“We played very well, had great starting pitching, timely hitting and played good defense,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “We executed several different plays today. The kids did a great job of continuing to tack on runs throughout the game. I am very proud of the team everyone contributed in one way or another today.”
Higley scored its runs in the top half of the first on a two-out double.
The Colts tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when a pickoff attempt on Austin Cushman was misplayed and allowed Sam Pitts, who had doubled, to score. Cushman later stole home, tying the game at 2-2.
The Colts took a 3-2 lead in the third when Max Pitts was hit by a pitch and later scored on a passed ball.
Buena tacked on four more runs in the fifth off three walks, three hits and a fielder’s choice, taking a 7-2 lead.
Sam Pitts’ run in the bottom of the sixth gave the Colts an 8-2 lead.
Sam Pitts pitched five innings and allowed two runs, two hits, walked three and struck out seven. Max Pitts pitched two innings in relief and gave up a hit while striking out one.
Buena had 10 hits. Cushman and David Peterson each were 3-for-4 with an RBI. Sam Pitts was 2-for-2, Joshua Leffelman was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Nathan Whitworth was 0-for-3 with an RBI.
Buena, 4-3 overall, has three games this week. The Colts will be at Tucson Flowing Wells on Monday, March 6, will host Douglas on Wednesday, March 8 and be back in Tucson Friday, March 10, against for a non-sectional game with Sahuaro.
