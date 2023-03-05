SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts baseball team got back into the win column Friday, beating Gilbert Higley 8-2 at Coppola Field.

“We played very well, had great starting pitching, timely hitting and played good defense,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “We executed several different plays today. The kids did a great job of continuing to tack on runs throughout the game. I am very proud of the team everyone contributed in one way or another today.”

