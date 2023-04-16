The Buena Colts baseball team struggled to get its bats going Thursday, April 13, against a Nogales pitching staff that registered its fifth shutout of the season, winning 5-0 in a 5A Southern Region game in Nogales.

The win was the eighth straight for Nogales, the No. 2-ranked team in 5A, which on Friday, April 14, suffered its first conference loss, falling 6-1 to Tucson Catalina Foothills, the No. 1 5A team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments