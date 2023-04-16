The Buena Colts baseball team struggled to get its bats going Thursday, April 13, against a Nogales pitching staff that registered its fifth shutout of the season, winning 5-0 in a 5A Southern Region game in Nogales.
The win was the eighth straight for Nogales, the No. 2-ranked team in 5A, which on Friday, April 14, suffered its first conference loss, falling 6-1 to Tucson Catalina Foothills, the No. 1 5A team.
“It was a very competitive game,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “The kids played hard. We let it get away from us in the fifth. This is a group of young men that are resilient and will bounce back.”
The game with Nogales was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Apaches led off with a double, which was followed by a hit batter and a sacrifice fly to score the game’s first run.
A two-run single followed by an RBI groundout in the fifth allowed Nogales to score three more runs, increasing its lead to 4-0.
The Apaches tacked on one more run in the sixth.
Sam Pitts, his brother Max and Braden Hooper pitched for Buena. Sam started and went 4⅔ innings before being replaced. The three Colts allowed Nogales eight hits, struck out seven and walked five.
Buena had four hits. Jose Olivarez was 1-for-2 while Sam Pitts, Austin Cushman and Jordan Leffelman each were 1-for-3.
Buena, 13-9 overall, 5-3 in conference and 2-2 in region, remained 14th in the 5A rankings and second in the region behind Nogales and ahead of Desert View and Cienega.
The Colts close out the regular season this week with three games. Tuesday, April 18, they host Tucson Desert View on Senior Day at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, April 20, Buena will be in Vail for a game with the Cienega Bobcats followed by another road game on Friday, April 21, at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge.
The 5A state play-in tournament, which Buena is fighting to make, begins Wednesday, April 26.
