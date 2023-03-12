The Buena Colts baseball team had its three-game winning streak snapped Friday in an 8-6 loss to the Sahuaro Cougars in Tucson.
The Colts committed five errors in the loss.
Buena had a 6-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth when Sahuaro rallied for four runs off three errors, a walk and two hits, taking a 8-6 lead.
Buena struck first with a run in the top half of the first. Senior Sam Pitts walked and later scored when senior David Peterson hit a grounder that led to an error, allowing Pitts to score.
Peterson, who started on the mound, hit the first batter he faced in the bottom of the first. Two hitters later the game was tied 1-1.
Sahuaro capitalized on two Buena errors, a walk and a RBI single in the third to score two runs for a 3-1 lead.
Jose Olivarez’s run off a Pitts fielder’s choice led to a run for the Colts, cutting the Cougars’ lead to 3-2.
Down 4-2 going into the top of the sixth Buena rallied for four runs. Jordan Allison singled in Olivarez and Thomas Nuetzel scored moments later on an errant throw. Allison later scored on an Austin Cushman single. Pitts scored on a sacrifice fly by his brother, Max, giving the Colts a 6-4 lead.
Buena coach Mark Schaefer used four pitchers, Peterson, Brodyn Quinn, Braden Hooper and Michael Quinonez, who allowed eight runs and 11 hits. They struck out seven and walked three.
Allison was 3-for-3, scored a run and had an RBI; Nathan Whitworth was 2-for-3. Jordan Leffelman, Austin Cushman and Nuetzel all were 1-for-4.
Buena, 6-4 overall, will be back in action this week competing in the Lancer Baseball Classic hosted by Salpointe Catholic High School and played at the Reid Park Annex Fields in Tucson.
The Colts kick off the tournament playing two games on Tuesday, March 14, beginning with the Empire Ravens followed by the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. Game times are 2 and 4:30 p.m.
