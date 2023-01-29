SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts boys basketball team, needing a win to keep pace in the 5A Sonoran Region defeated the Vail Cienega Bobcats 74-62 Thursday night at Ensign gymnasium.
The win was the fifth straight for Buena and seventh in its last eight games. It also moved the Colts up to 10th in Friday’s 5A boys basketball state rankings while Cienega dropped to 13th.
The Bobcats (17-6, 3-1 in the 5A Sonoran) beat Buena (11-5, 3-1 in the 5A Sonoran) on January 6. The Colts felt they could get a win against Cienega if they could control the boards and contain the Bobcats Mason Tippet and Ben Knack.
Colt center AJ Forrest did contain Tippett early, scoring eight points in the first quarter, while helping to keep Tippet scoreless. The quarter was played at a frenetic pace and the Bobcats held a slight advantage behind Moses Bahinge’s nine points, until Deandre Hawthorne got a steal and layup at 1:13 to tie the game at 17-17. The quarter ended with a Noah Nelson layup, giving Buena a slim 19-18 lead.
Buena head coach Tyler Molesworth said getting off to a strong start was key, as was the early dominance of Forrest.
“It’s all just coming together for him,” the coach said after the game. “If he plays within himself, plays with patience, plays smart and picks his spots and goes hard that’s the result you’re going to see. If he continues to play like that he can go to great places.”
The second quarter started with a fadeaway jumper by Hawthorne, but neither team could generate a run, with Buena scoring nine points in the period, while Cienega could only muster eight. The score at halftime was 28-26 with Buena in front.
The Colts have had big third quarter runs this season and they outscored the Bobcats 29-18. Ah’jzon Sieg was the catalyst, scoring 12 points, but Molesworth said he needed him to play good defense as well.
“Ah’jzon is more of an offensive threat, but he does play hard on defense, and he helped us contain Ben Knack who really hurt us in the last game. I believe in playing both ways — not I’m only offense, or I’m only defense. I think everybody needs to try to excel on both ends of the court and that can only help you at the next level,” Molesworth said.
The Colts average over 10 steals per game and the pivotal play of the quarter came when they stole the ball from Cienega and Forrest fed Hawthorne for an alley oop layup that ignited the team and the fans. After that play they started to exert control over Cienega and extended the lead to 45-36. Sieg hit a 3-pointer at the 3:03 mark to put them up by thirteen, and Buena ended the period leading 57-45.
Hawthorne carried the scoring load in the fourth quarter with nine points, but the definite play was a powerful dunk by Forrest, who finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Both teams scored 17 points in the period, but it was not enough for the Bobcats and the Colts won by 12 points.
Molesworth had nothing but praise for Cienega after the game.
“They go hard, and they play hard all the time. Every one of those guys is going to give you 100 percent effort. They play together and they understand the concept of team rebounding and they have a confidence about them. They did a good job tonight, they just didn’t come out on top,” he said.
The Colts were led by Sieg who scored 24 points. Hawthorne followed with 19, and Forrest contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocked shots.
Cienega was paced by Tippet and Bahige who scored 20 and 16 points respectively.
Buena has two more games left on its regular-season schedule.
January 31 at Nogales and February 3 at home versus Desert View.
State play-in games for the 5A begin Jan. 10 with the 16-team state tournament scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 16.
