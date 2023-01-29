SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts boys basketball team, needing a win to keep pace in the 5A Sonoran Region defeated the Vail Cienega Bobcats 74-62 Thursday night at Ensign gymnasium.

The win was the fifth straight for Buena and seventh in its last eight games. It also moved the Colts up to 10th in Friday’s 5A boys basketball state rankings while Cienega dropped to 13th.

