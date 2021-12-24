SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts boys basketball team will participate in the Winter Hoops Shootout starting Dec. 27, hosted by Glendale Cactus High School.
“Over the break we are partaking in the Winter Hoops Shootout tournament after Christmas to stay focused,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “We will have a few practices this week with the players that are here, and those that are traveling hopefully will stay focused and in shape during the break.”
Sixteen schools are participating in the event, including Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Metairie Park Country Day all the way from Louisiana.
The Colts are 8-3 and 4-0 at home.
Buena’s first opponent will be the Phoenix Cortez Colts (5-5).
“The first half of the season we were looking to prepare for this tournament, so I think we are in a good spot,” Molesworth said.
Cooper Jones leads the Colts in scoring at 15 points per game and averages three rebounds and two assists.
“I believe Cooper is just scratching the surface of his potential as he is not only a good scorer, but he is long, athletic and can hold his own defensively,” Molesworth said.
Point guard Jake Smith paces the Buena offense with his all-around ability. Smith averages 11.5 points and a team-leading 10.3 rebounds, four assists and three-plus steals.
“He is averaging over three steals per game and his defensive rebounding has been instrumental for us,” Molesworth said. “Without Jake’s effort and contributions to the team, we do not win as many games.”
Defensive stalwart Deandre Hawthorne averages 13 points along with three steals.
“Defensively, our rotations have been solid, so we have to keep up this level of play,” Molesworth said. “Our players are understanding the purpose behind team defense as far as being in the right spot and being there for each other.”
The Colts’ next home game is Jan. 4 against the Tucson Sunnyside Blue Devils.
