SIERRA VISTA — The 5A state playoffs are here and the Buena Colts are hosting the Waddell Canyon View Jaguars on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
“We have to make them uncomfortable offensively and not let them impose their will,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “When we have the ball, we must come together and play to each other’s strength and not try to do too much individually.”
Buena is 21-5 and ranked No. 1 in Class 5A after going 8-0 in the 5A Southern Region.
The Jaguars are ranked 20th.
“I am excited to get back on the court and try to make it deep into the playoffs,” Colts senior Cooper Jones said. “We have been looking at defensive coverages we might see in the playoffs and just trying to improve moving forward.”
The Colts are averaging 67 points per game.
“I believe we are a deep team with players who excel in their roles,” Jones said. “Our depth gives us a great chance to go far, in my opinion.
Buena is allowing 56 points per game.
“All year long we have been teaching and emphasizing team defense and helping each other on that end,” Molesworth said. “We must stay disciplined defensively and know when to help and recover.”
Cooper believes Buena’s defense is key.
“I definitely believe our defense is the biggest determining factor for us making it to state,” Cooper said. “If we are locked in, we are tough to beat.”
Cooper leads the Colts, averaging 16.3 points along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals.
Colts guard Jake Smith is averaging 14.5 points along with a team-leading 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
As the No. 1 seed, Buena could host the first, second and third rounds of the 5A state playoffs. The state championship is Wednesday, March 2, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
