SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s boys basketball team rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to handily defeat the Thatcher Eagles 79-52 Jan. 4 at Ensign Gymnasium.

The excitement generated by the Colts’ recent resurgence and three-game winning streak was nearly extinguished by a Thatcher team that came into Sierra Vista ready to compete and get a win.

