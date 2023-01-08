SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s boys basketball team rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to handily defeat the Thatcher Eagles 79-52 Jan. 4 at Ensign Gymnasium.
The excitement generated by the Colts’ recent resurgence and three-game winning streak was nearly extinguished by a Thatcher team that came into Sierra Vista ready to compete and get a win.
Thatcher, led by senior center Bradley Curtis, who scored 15 first-half points, built an 18-8 first-quarter lead, and extended that to 30-18 by halftime. The Colts were off their game in their first contest after the winter break, but Thatcher (7-6) played superbly, hitting shots from outside as well as in the paint, while stopping everything the Colts tried to do offensively.
Buena was slightly favored to win, but head coach Tyler Molesworth said they knew Thatcher was a quality basketball team.
“I didn’t expect anything less than that,” he said. “I knew they were going to come out and play hard. They’re a good team and Curtis is a great player.”
The second half was a completely different story as the Colts slowly pulled even, tying the game 32-32 at the three-minute mark. The catalysts for the Colts comeback in the third quarter were guards Deandre Hawthorne and Ah’jzon Sieg, who combined for 23 of the Colts 27 points in the stanza.
Hawthorne has already shown his talent on the court, but this was the first game that Sieg was a major factor for the Colts. Molesworth said they’ll need his production to be successful.
The fourth period was the Ah’jzon Sieg show, as he scored 14 points on his way to a career-best 27 points.
“That’s Ah’jzon right there,’’ Molesworth said. “That’s what we’ve been missing this season. We need him to do that to be successful and we call on him for offense, his ability to make plays and to make things happen. When he plays like that, we’re at our best.”
Almost lost in the Colts’ offensive explosion was the defense that held Thatcher to just four third-quarter points. Buena had 17 steals and figured out a way to stop the hot-shooting Curtis.
“Our strategy was to get pressure on Curtis and play team defense when he got past our first guy, Molesworth said. “Also, pressure the whole team to speed them up and not give them a chance to get it to him.”
Digging themselves out of a hole and having to stage a dramatic comeback made for great theater, but it’s not the most sustainable way to win ball games. However, Molesworth said the challenge they overcame against Thatcher can better prepare them for what to expect as the season progresses.
“We needed that to learn what we should do and what we shouldn’t do,” he said. “This is a good example to learn from and use as we go into next week.”
The Colts’ four-game win streak was snapped by Vail Cienega (13-4) in a 61-52 loss on the road Friday night.
The Colts (4-4) had no answer for Cienega’s Mason Tippet, who grabbed 17 rebounds and scored 13 points, and they struggled offensively all night in their first 5A Sonoran Region game of the season.
Hunter Haymore did play well for the Colts, scoring 16 points, but the rest of the Colts were not hitting their shots and Cienega held Buena’s top three scorers to well below their season averages.
The Colts’ next three games are on the road. Buena won’t play at home until it meets Nogales Jan. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.