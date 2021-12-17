Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts boys basketball team battled Cienega in a nailbiter on Tuesday and narrowly edged out the Bobcats 62-59.

Cooper Jones and Jake Smith led the Colts with 14 points.

“Without Jake’s effort and contributions to the team, we do not win as many games,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said.

Buena reserve Frederick Hyatt finished with 10 points and hit the go-ahead shot for Buena with less than one minute remaining.

“I would give Hyatt the game ball for giving us a spark off the bench and nailing the game winner against Cienega,” Molesworth said.

Early on, it was an evenly fought match as Cienega and Buena ended the first quarter tied at 12-12.

Cienega’s offense picked up in the second quarter as the Bobcats led Buena 28-23 at halftime.

The Colts regained the lead in the third quarter 44-40, setting up a very intense fourth quarter.

With the game hanging in the balance late in the fourth, Hyatt converted a shot late in the game to give Buena a lead. After that, the Colts defense held on for the victory.

With the win, Buena improved to 6-3.

“When we are focused and defending at a high level, I believe we can take down any team in our region,” the coach said. “We have to keep up our intensity.”

Next up for Buena is a home game against Pueblo on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

After that, Buena travels to Glendale for a holiday tournament at Cactus High School.

“Over the break we are participating in the Winter Hoops Shootout tournament after Christmas to stay focused,” Molesworth said.

As COVID-19 ramps up across the nation, the Colts hope it does not drastically change the regular season.

“COVID has been very hit or miss for a lot of schools,” Molesworth said. “We had one case of COVID on the junior varsity team, but it has not affected us too much yet.”

