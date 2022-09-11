SIERRA VISTA – The Buena High Colts were confident they’d end Friday night’s game against the Marana Tigers with a 2-0 start. However, the only team that left Loveless Field with a 2-0 record was Marana, which downed Buena 35-0.
“I’m bothered because we didn’t execute,” coach Joe Thomas said. “They did nothing we didn’t prepare for.”
The last time the Colts were held without a point on their home field was Oct. 9, 2015, against Tucson Salpointe Catholic. On Aug. 19, 2016, they were scoreless at Tucson High.
“Another team comes in and they want to beat you,” Thomas said. “They’re trying to beat you at the things you do and with us we helped them a lot tonight.”
Marana struck first on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jason Wood to Dezmen Roebuck. The point after attempt was good and gave the Tigers a 7-0 advantage with 5:52 left in the first quarter.
“We weren’t disciplined enough tonight,” Thomas said. “We need to be more disciplined on both sides of the ball.”
Buena looked to strike back on their ensuing drive. A 28-yard run by Andres Bonilla seemed to spark the Colts fans, but two dropped passes on the next set of downs ended the Colts’ threat.
“We dropped a lot of footballs in the first half,” Thomas said. “We blew plays I didn’t think we would.”
Bonilla was a bright spot for the Colts. He finished with 185 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Marana added another touchdown with a 2-yard run with just less than four minutes left in the quarter. The Tigers took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
Buena’s lone threat to put points on the board was a field goal attempt seconds into the second quarter, but the attempt was blocked and recovered by the Tigers.
“On defense they didn’t do anything we didn’t think they were going to do,” Thomas said.
Buena’s defense made adjustments in the second quarter and held Marana scoreless for the 12 minutes. Buena trailed 14-0 at the halftime break.
Thomas said during the intermission they remind the players of the film they watched and what to look for, with the hope of making a comeback. That wasn’t the Colts’ reality.
The Tigers tacked on two more touchdowns late in the third quarter to pull ahead 27-0. The point after attempt after the second score of the quarter was wide. Buena’s defensive backs were exposed throughout the night on long passes and screen routes. Thomas told the Herald/Review leading up to Friday’s game they were preparing for the effective pass game of the Tigers, but the young backs have not had much experience. Marana was able to capitalize off gaps in the Buena coverage, getting behind Buena’s defense, and there were a ton of missed tackles.
As if Buena’s night wasn’t bad enough, quarterback Nash Moore was sidelined with a lower-body injury with 10 seconds left in the third quarter. Thomas said they will use this week to see who the next guy will be at quarterback position.
Marana added its final points less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
The 1-1 Colts travel to Nogales next week, with hopes of returning to the win column.
