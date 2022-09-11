Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA – The Buena High Colts were confident they’d end Friday night’s game against the Marana Tigers with a 2-0 start. However, the only team that left Loveless Field with a 2-0 record was Marana, which downed Buena 35-0.

“I’m bothered because we didn’t execute,” coach Joe Thomas said. “They did nothing we didn’t prepare for.”

