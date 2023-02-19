Buena boys basketball awarded Sportsmanship Award by AIA officials Feb 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cole Colvin, the athletic director for Buena High School, has announced that the Buena boys basketball team has been awarded this year's Sportsmanship Award. According to Colvin this is the first award of this kind that Buena has won. The award will be given at halftime of the 5A state championship game.We will have more on this award, including comments from coach Tyler Molesworth in an upcoming issue of the Herald/Review. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Convicted killer Roger Wilson sentenced; hearing delayed after attack on attorney McCarthy leads delegation to Cochise County border Willcox wrestlers Allsup, Macumber, Tingle win state titles County Attorney McIntyre pleads guilty to DUI; will serve day in county jail Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices' ruling Isabell Gavin wins 2023 Cochise County Spelling Bee Tombstone’s Villalobos taking his football skills to Ottawa University Bisbee's Noriega wins state championship Bill bars solar, wind structures on state, federal grazing land Cochise County public defender quits, again leaving office without leader Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 15 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Convicted killer Roger Wilson sentenced; hearing delayed after attack on attorney McCarthy leads delegation to Cochise County border Willcox wrestlers Allsup, Macumber, Tingle win state titles County Attorney McIntyre pleads guilty to DUI; will serve day in county jail Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices' ruling Isabell Gavin wins 2023 Cochise County Spelling Bee Tombstone’s Villalobos taking his football skills to Ottawa University Bisbee's Noriega wins state championship Bill bars solar, wind structures on state, federal grazing land Cochise County public defender quits, again leaving office without leader COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
