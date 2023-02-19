Buena boys basketball awarded Sportsmanship Award by AIA officials

Cole Colvin, the athletic director for Buena High School, has announced that the Buena boys basketball team has been awarded this year's Sportsmanship Award. 

According to Colvin this is the first award of this kind that Buena has won. The award will be given at halftime of the 5A state championship game.

