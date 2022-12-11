SIERRA VISTA − The Buena boys basketball team notched its first win of the season with an 83-55 victory over the Marana Tigers on Friday, Dec. 9, at Ensign Gymnasium.
The game didn’t start out well for the Colts (1-3), as center AJ Forrest missed a dunk in the opening minutes, but they quickly got on track when Noah Nelson, who finished with 16 points and three steals, knocked down two shots, got a steal and led them to a 17-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter was all Colts as they outscored Marana 17-9, extending the lead to 35-22 at halftime.
The game saw the return of four Colts who had been suspended for the first three games of the season.
Guard Deandre Hawthorne, who is expected to be a major contributor, was off the mark in the first half but redeemed himself with a strong second-half showing, finishing with 12 points, three steals and three blocked shots.
“Deandre is a next-level player,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said about the 5-foot-9 senior guard. He has all-out speed on offense and defense, always going 100% all game long. His defense leads to easy points for us and it’s nice to have him back out there.”
The Colts maintained their momentum into the second half and led 48-34 after three quarters.
Forward Hunter Haymore has played well all season and continued to be impactful all over the court, scoring 16 points and being a force on the boards and defensively.
“He’s not a typical basketball player, but he plays as hard as he can,” Molesworth said. “He makes shots when he can, he does everything that we want him to do — offensively, defensively, rebounds. He plays tough and you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Hawthorne found his shooting touch and led a fourth-quarter barrage, scoring eight points. But the play of the night would be an emphatic dunk by Jamin Booker that had the crowd and the Colts bench on their feet and realizing that the team may have finally arrived.
After losing three straight Molesworth said it was a relief to get a win and see the team coming back together after the suspensions.
“It feels good to have all of our guys back,” Molesworth said. “We’re not fully playing with all of our starters, but they got some time in tonight and it showed that they are key pieces to our team and it’s good to be at full strength again.
“They’re shaking the rust off. They’re getting back into the swing of things, and I loved their tenacity, their hustle and trying to make something happen. That’s what we need them to do so we can become Buena basketball again.”
Nelson and Haymore both scored 16 points. Forrest had 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Julian Aguilar scored 13 points.
Up next for Buena will be a trip to Douglas Wednesday, Dec. 14, to meet the Bulldogs, which will be followed by a home game Friday, Dec. 16, against Marana Mountain View.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.