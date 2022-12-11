SIERRA VISTA − The Buena boys basketball team notched its first win of the season with an 83-55 victory over the Marana Tigers on Friday, Dec. 9, at Ensign Gymnasium.

The game didn’t start out well for the Colts (1-3), as center AJ Forrest missed a dunk in the opening minutes, but they quickly got on track when Noah Nelson, who finished with 16 points and three steals, knocked down two shots, got a steal and led them to a 17-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

