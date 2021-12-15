TUCSON —The Buena Colts made their presence felt in Tucson as the boys’ basketball team defeated Tucson Rincon/University 70-49 Friday, Dec. 10.
“I think our defensive pressure and ability to take Rincon out its comfort zone was key to our win,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “We also did a great job on the defensive glass as we held them to one shot.”
Cooper Jones led all scorers with 20 points and A.J. Forrest added 14 off the bench.
“Cooper picked his spots on offense, drew some fouls and had a solid effort on defense,” Molesworth said. “I believe Cooper is just scratching the surface of his potential as he is not only a good scorer, but he is long, athletic and can hold his own defensively.”
When Jones was not doing damage from the perimeter, Forrest torched Rincon in the post.
“Forrest is 6-foot-7, 240 pounds so he is hard to move in the post, and we found him open a couple of times for buckets,” Molesworth said. “A.J. is very good one-on-one in the post, his help side defense is a little raw, but people do not feel like they can drive into the lane for an uncontested shot.”
Molesworth singled out Jake Smith for his defensive effort.
“He is averaging over three steals per game, and his defensive rebounding has been instrumental for us,” Molesworth said.
Buena jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first and controlled the game from start to finish.
At halftime, the Colts lead ballooned to double-digits, 38-23. In the second half, Buena’s lead increased to more than 20 points.
“Our passing is good, we are steadily improving at finding the open guy,” Molesworth said. “We are making one extra pass to find that wide-open man so they are turning good shots to great shots.”
Next up for the Colts is a return to Tucson against Desert View Thursday, Dec. 16.
Buena’s next home game is Dec. 17 against Tucson Pueblo at 7 p.m.
“We have got a good group of kids that are willing to work and do the right things on and off the court,” Molesworth said. “I feel like we still need to grow, but I definitely believe this team is trending in the right direction as far as playing as a unit.”
