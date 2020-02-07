Brock Fenton drilled a late three-pointer to put Buena up 66-65, then fed Christian Gouchie in transition to provide what turned out to be the final margin. Fenton led Buena with 16 points and six assists. Jaylen Mcfadden had 15, Isaiah Baugh added 12, Jovany Featherston had 11, and Gouchie chipped with nine points.
Ryan Drescher of Ironwood Ridge led all scorers with 20 points.
Buena is 23-3 overall, 8-1 in the 5A South, and hosts Sunnyside in its final regular-season game Tuesday night.
— Submitted by Buena head basketball coach Dave Glasgow