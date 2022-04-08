Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys tennis team dropped a Division I Tucson match to Rincon/University Tuesday, April 5, falling 8-1.

The Colts’ lone win of the afternoon came in No. 2 doubles as Ryan Wilde and Daniel Adams posted a 8-2 win over Rincon’s Trey Harrison and Daniel Adams.

Buena’s No. 1 doubles duo of Andrew Polaha and Andy Curtis fell 8-1 and Jimmy Rice and Jackson Creech lost 8-5 in No. 3 doubles.

In singles, No. 1 Curtis lost 6-1, 6-0 and No. 2 Polaha fell by the same score.

No. 3 Rice lost 6-1, 6-3, No. 4 Wilde lost 6-3, 6-2, No. 5 Daniel Adams lost 7-5, 6-2 and No. 6 Creech lost 6-0, 6-0.



