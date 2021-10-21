If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s cross country teams participated in the second annual John Gleeson Lancer Invitational, an Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned cross country meet honoring the memory of coach John Gleeson, a former baseball and cross country coach at Tucson Salpointe Catholic, Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Colts boys ran hard, finishing in fifth place with 171 points.
“It is all a process, and we are improving at competing as a unit and starting to catch our stride,” Buena cross country coach Roger Bristow said.
Sophomore Nick Hiser led the Colts, placing 21st in 17:17.50.
Senior Sebastian Ramsey was 28th in 17:33.90 while junior Sam Roark was 33rd in 17:42.30.
Sophomore Gabe Cummins finished 35th in 17:48.20 and sophomore Ethan Rodriguez was 54th in 18:35.60.
Salpointe Catholic won with 47 points, while Oro Valley Ironwood was a close second with 48 points. Tucson Catalina Foothills rounded out the top three with 126 points.
On the girl’s side, freshman Abby Roark, Sam’s sister, placed 55th for Buena with a time of 23:01.50 and sophomore Emma Donohue was 63rd in 23:14.30.
Due to low participation numbers, the girls’ team did not place in the overall team scores.
“The best part about our boys’ and girls’ teams is their unselfishness and ability to learn and be coached,” Bristow said.
Tombstone also competed but did not place overall.
Sophomore Cora Lehman finished 96th in the girl’s 5,000 meter run in 24:57.50. For the boys, sophomore Anthony Piro placed 131st in 21:02.80 Freshman Landen Pease was 147th in 22.27.90 and sophomore Valen Morales was 136th in 30:12.20.
Next up for Buena, is a trip to Marana for the Eye of the Tiger on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Eye of the Tiger will be Buena’s third match in October, and the Colts have focused on starting strong out the gate.
“We have emphasized starting the race out tougher and working on our focus,” Bristow said.
