Buena High School’s boys and girls tennis teams knocked off Desert View in their respective matches Thursday.
The Buena boys team, who was playing in Sierra Vista, posted a 9-0 win all of which came by forfeit while the Colt girls, who were playing at Desert View High School, were 8-1 winners.
In the girls match Buena’s Genoveva Nae-Aparicio was a 6-1, 6-2 winner in her No. 1 singles match.
In No. 2 singles action, Buena’s Natalie Rice shutout her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Chloe Haws, playing No. 3 angles for Buena, won her 6-4, 6-2; Mallory Hooper was a 6-1, 7-5 winner at No. 4 singles.
Michelle Moreno-Jimenez cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles and Evodia Wolters won her No. 6 singles match for the Colts, was a 6-2, 6-0 win.
In doubles play, Nahrin Adams and Bailee Warwick, playing in the No. 1 slot for the Colts, were defeated 9-7.
Autumn Young and Luisa Tate were 9-7 winners at No. 2 doubles and Amaya Taijeron and Giulia Meo were 8-2 winner.
Buena’s boys tennis coach Jacob Weiss said the Jaguars had only one tennis player available Thursday and as a result, had to forfeit all their matches.
Andy Curtis, Andrew Polaha, Jimmy Rice, Ryan Wilde, Daniel Adams and Jackson Creech were all 1-0 winners in singles while in doubles, Polaha and Curtis, Wilde and Adams and Rice and Creech were also 1-0 winners.
The Buena girls, 4-2 overall, 1-0 in both conference and region play, will play four matches in four days this week beginning on Monday at Tucson’s Rincon/University followed by a road match Tuesday at Marana before concluding the week with home matches Wednesday and Thursday against Pusch Ridge and Tucson High.
Buena’s boys, 4-3 overall, 1-1 in both conference and region play, will play three matches in three days beginning Tuesday at home against Marana before going on the road Wednesday and Thursday for road matches at Pusch Ridge and Tucson High.
