Buena High School’s boys and girls tennis teams defeated the Tucson Cholla High Chargers on Tuesday, March 28 for their first win of the season.
The Buena girls were 9-0 winners while the Buena boys pulled out a 5-4 win.
In the girls match that was played at Cholla High School, Buena sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez lost the first set of her No. 1 singles match 1-6 before winning the next two 6-4, 10-3.
Junior Natalie Rice was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles; sophomore Kylee Crowell, junior Mallory Hooper and senior Chloe Haws won their No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles matches by the same scores of 6-2, 6-1.
Buena junior Brooke Leistikow was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Jimenez and Rice were 8-4 winners in No. 1 doubles; Hooper and Crowell were 8-2 winners at No. 2 doubles and Haws and Leistikow closed out the match with an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
The boys match was much closer and was tied 3-3 at the end of singles.
Colt tennis players who won their respective matches were junior Ryan Wilde at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1; sophomore Jake Rodda at No. 5 singles, 6-4, 6-3; and sophomore Owen Anderson at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
Buena’s top tennis player sophomore James Rice lost his singles match in three sets 4-6, 7-6, 4-10. Junior Jackson Creech lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and sophomore Benjamin Warwick was defeated 7-5, 7-5 in No. 4 singles.
In doubles play, Rice and Wilde were 8-6 winners, Creech and Anderson fell 8-7 and Rodda and Caleb Brack were 8-4 winners.
Buena was back in action on Thursday. The Buena girls, 1-3 overall, 1-0 in section play, were in Douglas while the Buena boys, 1-3 overall, 1-0 in section play, hosted Douglas.
Results from that match will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
