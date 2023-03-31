Buena boys, girls tennis notch first win of season

Lady Colt Kylee Crowell, seen here during a recent home match, was a 6-2, 6-1 winner in singles in Buena's 9-0 win over Cholla on March 28.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Buena High School’s boys and girls tennis teams defeated the Tucson Cholla High Chargers on Tuesday, March 28 for their first win of the season.

The Buena girls were 9-0 winners while the Buena boys pulled out a 5-4 win.

