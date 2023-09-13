DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s swim team hosted the Buena Colts in a dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Douglas Aquatic Center.
Buena won the boys meet 52-38 and the girls meet 62-24.
While Buena’s placers were not available, Douglas swim coach Donna Savill reported that her boys 200 medley relay team of Gerardo Burgos, Christian Martinez, Brayan Toscano and Derik Pena came in first in the dual relay, beating Buena with a time of 1:59.56 to 1:59.94.
Douglas swimmers Evan Pena and Osmar Lamadrid finished second and third respectively, posting times of 2:31 and 2:43 in the 200 freestyle.
Toscano won the 200 individual medley in 2:30.9 while Isaac Jacobo placed third in 2:46.
Christian Martinez won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.1. Sebastian Salas finished third in the 50 freestyle in 31.3 seconds; Derik Pena placed second with a time of 1:14 and Ahlim Lopez was third with a 1:16.2 in the 100 butterfly.
Zarib Rodriguez finished third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:04.4. Burgos placed second in the 100 backstroke with a 1:15.6 while Jacobo placed third with a 1:16.03.
Douglas’ 200 freestyle relay team of Martinez, Derik Pena, Burgos and Toscano came in first in 1:43.6 while the Bulldogs’ 400 freestyle relay team of Lamadrid, Caleb Angulo, Nathan Adams and Carlo Corona was second in 5:06.
In the girls’ meet Douglas’ 200 medley relay team of Katya Hernandez, Alia Hernandez, Julia Resendiz and Jazmin Palma came in second in 2:34.5.
Alani Pena placed third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 3:03.7 and was third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:21.
Marissa Cross finished third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 35.2, Julia Resendiz placed third in the 100 butterfly with a 139.6, Hernandez finished third in the 100-breaststroke event with a time of 1:39.1 and Jessica Quijada and Vanessa Pinuelas placed second and third respectively in the 100 backstroke event posting times of 1:41.9 and 1:47.4.
The Bulldogs’ 200 freestyle relay team of Palma, Pena and Alia and Katya Hernandez placed second in 2:19.5 while Douglas’ 400 freestyle relay team of the same four swimmers won in 5:18.4,
“We had a great first meet,” Savill said. “Our new swimmers swam very well, and our veteran swimmers are looking very strong.”
Buena will be back in the pool on Wednesday, Sept. 13, against Tucson Pueblo in a dual meet at The Cove in Sierra Vista.
Douglas will be back in the pool on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Vail Cienega against Cienega and Tucson Mica Mountain.
