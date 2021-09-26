If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA —The Buena Colts hosted Tucson schools Sahuaro and Amphitheater and Oro Valley Canyon del Oro at Buena High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Buena came out on top, accumulating 16 points to Sahuaro’s 43 while Amphi did not score.
“Hosting was fun but I cannot really coach because I am running the meet for the most part,” Buena head coach Roger Bristow said.
Buena’s runners finished first through fourth.
“We ran OK yesterday,” Bristow said. “I wanted the players to treat it more like a workout and they executed well.”
Sophomore Nick Hiser finished first with a time of 17:25.
“We were racing, but not really racing, if that makes sense,” Bristow said. “It is hard for me to explain my reasoning but I do not take Wednesday meets too seriously.”
Junior Sam Roark’s 17:41.5 was good for second while senior Sebastian Ramsey placed third in 17:41.6.
“The runners did not rest that much for this particular race but we still wanted to represent ourselves well,” Bristow said.
Senior Ethan Rodriguez placed fourth in 18:03.
Colts runners occupied eight of the top 10 spots. Twenty-five runners participated.
“I try to instill leadership into my runners and they are just a great group of kids,” Bristow said. “They are really well-raised and if I ask them to do something on their own because I am unavailable, they are responsible enough to complete the task effectively.”
The Colts return to the course on Wednesday Oct., 6 at Vail Cienega.
“The course will change a little for Rattler and sectionals,” Bristow said. “Yesterday was our first test and I will have to make some adjustments moving forward.”
Saturday, Oct.r 9, the Colts are hosting the Rattler Invitational honoring the late Buena coach Richard Haines.
