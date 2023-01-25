Buena High School’s boys soccer team knocked off the Vail Cienega Bobcats 4-1 Monday in 5A Sonoran Region play in Vail.
The win was the Colts’ fourth in their last five matches.
While the Buena boys were victorious, the Buena girls were not, suffering their second straight loss, 8-0, to the region leading Bobcats at Loveless Field at Buena High School.
Reports from Monday’s match state the Buena boys started well when freshman Christian Gallagher scored around the 34th minute after fellow junior Connor Mueller played a perfectly weighted through ball. Gallagher controlled the pass, patiently picked his target and fired a low shot into the right corner for a 1-0 lead.
Gallagher and Mueller connected again on the second goal with about two minutes to go in the half. Mueller passed to the left side of the 18-yard box, where Gallagher collected, created space to his right, shot and scored making the score 2-0.
The Colts struggled to regain their composure early in the second half, and Cienega scored in the 44th minute when a shot deflected past Buena goalkeeper Jeriel Morales-Rosario. The senior goalkeeper later denied a game-tying close-range shot in the 53rd minute.
Buena’s offense kicked in again after senior forward Aidan Albertson drove a low, 22-yard free kick just inside the left goalpost for a 3-1 lead.
Albertson set up Buena’s final goal. Senior Connor Rudsell played a smart through ball down the right sideline to Albertson, who dribbled into the 18-yard box toward the end line, allowing a Bobcats defender to commit to him. He then coolly centered a pass to Mueller, who made the easy finish giving Buena its 4-1 lead.
Buena (6-5 overall, 4-1 in conference, 1-1 in region), has back-to-back matches with Nogales scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 27. The Jan. 25 match will be in Nogales while the Jan. 27 match will be at Loveless Field.
Buena’s girls will host Nogales on Wednesday and be at Nogales on Friday.
