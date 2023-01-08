After losing to Douglas 2-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Buena Colts boys soccer team came back on Thursday, Jan. 5, and beat Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge High School by the same score of 2-1 in Oro Valley.
According to Keith Allen, who supplied the Herald/Review with stats from the match, the Colts played well throughout the game and started the scoring quickly.
“They created a lot of chances, and definitely the score line doesn’t show how well they played,” he said.
According to Allen, Buena’s first goal of the match came in the 10th minute when sophomore Kevin Tran scored after senior Aidan Albertson got into the right side of the 18-yard box, drove to the end line and then passed to the penalty spot. Buena made a shot, but it was blocked. Tran got the rebound and scored, giving the Colts a 1-0 lead.
The second goal came four minutes later from Aidan Albertson. The goal came after freshman Christian Gallagher passed a through ball at the midfield line to Albertson, who was playing on the left wing. Albertson received and took a couple of touches before shooting inside the 18-yard box and finishing to the right side of the goal.
Ironwood Ridge had a golden scoring opportunity stopped in the 72nd minute of the second half. Andrew Ellison made a brilliant left-handed save after an Ironwood Ridge player headed a ball down from about 6 yards from goal.
One minute later Ironwood Ridge did score, making the previous save more valuable. The Nighthawks goal came after a loose ball on a corner kick that was conceded after Ellison’s big save. Buena couldn’t clear the ball and after a few seconds Ironwood Ridge scored.
Allen reports Buena limited Ironwood Ridge to six scoring chances. The Colts used a pressing defense to win the ball higher up the field. Junior midfielders Conner Mueller, Ryan Dugger and Gallagher often turned those opportunities into attacks. Buena created 13 chances in the first half, seven in the second.
Ellison had three saves at goalie.
Against Douglas, Bulldogs coach Victor Ramos said Elie Antillon scored in the 18th minute on a penalty kick ,giving Douglas a 1-0 lead.
Eighteen minutes later the Colts tied the match at 1-1, also on a penalty kick by sophomore Christian Gallagher.
Allen said the foul occurred when Buena’s Tran ran after a loose ball in the 18-yard box and the Douglas goalkeeper, Axel Cantua, collided with him, knocking Tran to the ground. Gallagher’s shot was hard and to the center-right of the goalkeeper which tied the match at 1-1 at the half.
In the 43rd minute of the second half Luis Carrasco scored on what coach Ramos describes as a “beautiful header” from Manuel Rivera.
Ramos said Cantua had six saves for Douglas and that everyone played well.
Allen reports Buena outshot Douglas 17-11.
Buena, 3-4 overall, 1-0 in conference, has back-to-back home matches this week hosting Marana Mountain View on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Tucson Cholla High School on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Douglas, 6-5 overall, 1-0 in conference, has just one match this week, hosting Tucson Sunnyside on Monday, Jan. 9, in Douglas.
