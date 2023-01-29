SIERRA VISTA — Keeping the post season playoff hopes alive, Buena’s High School’s boys soccer team took back-to-back matches from the Nogales Apaches winning by scores of 4-1 on Friday and 1-0 on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The two wins extended the Colts winning streak to three.
Friday’s match, which was played at Loveless Field, was rescheduled from Jan. 17 due to inclement weather.
Nogales struck first this rematch, scoring a goal in the fifth minute on a low 20-yard shot just inside the right goal post taking a 1-0 lead.
The Colts found their first goal in the 34th minute when senior Aidan Albertson crossed a ball into the top of the 18-yard box to junior Conner Mueller who took a touch, turned, and shot past the goalkeeper from about 15 yards out, tying the match at 1-1 at the half.
In the second half, the Colts benefited from increased intensity in their play.
Freshman Christian Gallagher’s goal in the 48th minute after receiving a 50-yard pass from freshman Ethan Girdner, gave Buena a 2-1 lead.
Gallagher assisted the third goal in the 59th minute when he made a long throw-in down the sideline to Albertson, who drove toward the goal and fired a shot into the net making the score 3-1.
Albertson assisted the Colt’s final goal in the 75th minute when his free kick from the left side crossed to near the 6-yard box where freshman Conner Tebo collected and directed the ball into the goal giving Buena a 4-1 lead.
In the Jan. 25 match at Nogales, junior Eric Martinez netted the lone goal of the match in the 21st minute after Albertson played a short corner kick to Gallagher. Gallagher dribbled into the 18-yard box and found Martinez, who quickly shot and scored, giving Buena its 1-0 lead.
After halftime, Nogales went on the attack, pressing the Colts back into their defensive half.
Buena sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Ellison made 10 saves in the match, with 8 in the second half. Ellison also made several saves on shots around the 6-yard box.
Colt senior center backs Pedro Torres and Paul Perez, as well as freshman defense Ethan Girdner, also blocked a number of shots as the Apaches pressed in the second half to secure the win.
With the two wins Buena, ranked 15th in Friday’s 5A boys state soccer rankings and looking to remain in the state playoff picture, improves to 8-5 overall, 6-1 in conference and 3-1 in 5A Sonoran Region play with just two matches remaining in the regular season.
The Colts will host Desert View on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Loveless Field before going on the road Thursday, Feb. 2 for a match at Cienega.
The 5A state play-in matches will take place Thursday, Feb.9 at the high seeds of nine through 16, with the 16-team state tournament beginning on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.