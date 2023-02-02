Buena boys soccer wins 5A Sonoran Region Herald/Review staff Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buena High School's boys soccer team won the 5A Sonoran Region championship Thursday night beating the Vail Cienega Bobcats 6-2.According to school officials the region championship is the first ever for Buena boys soccer in school history.Details from Thursday's match are not currently available. A more complete story will be run in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.Next up for Buena is the 5A state playoffs which begin next week.State playoff pairings are expected to be announced this weekend.Congratulations Buena soccer!! What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Cochise County Attorney charged with extreme DUI County attorney to meet with team to determine future following DUI arrest Willcox coffee house unexpectedly closes Police report on McIntyre arrest shows he was trying to avoid officer Culver’s of Sierra Vista wins company’s top franchisee award DIYers build homes, friendships thanks to county codes Egg confiscations increasing at Mexico border Tombstone child molester sentenced to more than 100 years in prison Better Bucks offshoot stages work program for the homeless Douglas murder case heading to trial in the fall Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Cochise County Attorney charged with extreme DUI County attorney to meet with team to determine future following DUI arrest Willcox coffee house unexpectedly closes Police report on McIntyre arrest shows he was trying to avoid officer Culver’s of Sierra Vista wins company’s top franchisee award DIYers build homes, friendships thanks to county codes Egg confiscations increasing at Mexico border Tombstone child molester sentenced to more than 100 years in prison Better Bucks offshoot stages work program for the homeless Douglas murder case heading to trial in the fall COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.