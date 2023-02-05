Buena boys soccer wins first ever regional title

Buena's Connor Mueller moves the ball upfield against a Cienega defender Thursday in Vail.

 Marithza Diaz Herald/Review

VAIL − Buena High School’s boys soccer team is celebrating winning the school’s first regional championship after beating the Vail Cienega Bobcats 6-2 Thursday in the regular-season finale.

Buena, 9-5-1 overall, 7-1-1 in conference, 4-1-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region, was ranked 13th in Friday’s AIA365.com rankings. The Colts are expected to host a first-round 5A state play-in on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Loveless Field at 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments