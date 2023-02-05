VAIL − Buena High School’s boys soccer team is celebrating winning the school’s first regional championship after beating the Vail Cienega Bobcats 6-2 Thursday in the regular-season finale.
Buena, 9-5-1 overall, 7-1-1 in conference, 4-1-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region, was ranked 13th in Friday’s AIA365.com rankings. The Colts are expected to host a first-round 5A state play-in on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Loveless Field at 6 p.m.
The top eight seeds in the state rankings automatically qualify for the 16-team state tournament. Teams seeded 9-15 will host 16-24 seeds on Thursday with the winners of the state play-in games advancing to the state tournament.
In the win over Cienega, senior Aidan Albertson put the Colts on the scoreboard when he headed in a cross from freshman Christian Gallagher.
Approximately eight minutes later junior Kevin Tran doubled the lead when he hit a well-placed left-footed free kick from just outside the right side of the 18-yard box.
Junior Conner Mueller extended the Colts’ lead with three minutes left in the half when he rocketed a 25-yard shot into the goal, giving Buena a 3-0 lead at the break.
The second half was interesting as the Colts outscored the Bobcats 3-2.
Cienega struck first when it finished a chance after a poor Buena back pass in about the 50th minute.
Buena then went on the attack again. In the 61st minute, Albertson dribbled into the 18-yard box and was pushed over by a Bobcat defender. Tran scored the penalty shot, making the score 4-1.
About a minute later, sophomore Andrew Ellison, Buena’s left defender, lifted a long pass into the 18-yard box. Mueller made a well-timed run, controled Ellison’s pass and powered a shot past the Cienega goalkeeper.
Buena netted its final goal six minutes later when Ellison and junior Eric Martinez followed up a shot saved by the Bobcats goalkeeper. Ellison tried to control the ball but could not. Martinez then collected the ball and passed into the goal from about six yards out giving the Colts a 6-1 lead.
Cienega scored on a low cross with six minutes left in the match making the score 6-2.
After the match, Buena players, parents and supporters closely monitored the Arizona Interscholastic Association website to learn the result of the Nogales versus Tucson Desert View match, which ended in a 0-0 overtime tie.
The players were on the bus heading back to Sierra Vista when they learned they were Sonoran Region champions. A couple of hours later, several parents celebrated the Buena players when they arrived at Buena High School.
“I am extremely proud of these young men and their achievement in winning the first region title in boys soccer for Buena,” Colts coach Steve Settle said. “We knew after tryouts that we had a great mix of underclassmen and a strong senior class that could produce some good results this year.
“There was a learning curve early on at the Brandon Bean Tourney, but all the boys bought into everything that we were trying to do with our program. We made some early adjustments to our formation and some positional play for some of our returners. From that point we took the season one game at a time and never tried to look more than one day ahead.
“In the classroom, on the field, in the weight room, watching film or on the practice field we stressed to the team the importance of being present in the moment. It all goes by so fast, and it has been such a pleasure to be a part of their high school career.
“We are excited for the opportunity to represent Buena boys soccer in the state play-in game next Thursday at home. We know that these moments are rare and appreciate all the players and coaches that have come before us laying the foundation of what it means to be a Buena Colt. We would love to walk out in front of a packed Loveless Stadium on Thursday night. I can guarantee that our home fans will see a group of young men that will leave everything they have on the pitch to bring home a victory.
“It is what they have done all season long and we know they will continue to give it everything they have.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Settle and his staff recognized the nine graduating seniors prior to their match with Desert View. Buena led 3-0 when Desert View battled back to tie the match at 3-3. Following two 10-minute overtime halves the match remained tied, setting the stage for Thursday’s championship match with Cienega.
Mueller, Conner Rudsell and Tran all scored goals for Buena giving the Colts a 3-0 halftime lead. Desert View scored three times in the second half, tying the match and forcing it into overtime.
