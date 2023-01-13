SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s boys soccer team won its second straight match Tuesday, Jan. 10, beating the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions 2-0 at Loveless Field.
The shutout was the Colts’ third of the season.
Buena’s first goal came in the 30th minute when freshman Christian Gallagher scored on an assist from senior Aidan Albertson. The goal was created when Albertson took a quick free kick just over the midfield line and passed the ball to Gallagher, who attacked and scored.
The second goal came eight minutes later when Gallagher made a nice turn around a defender on the left side of midfield and played the ball to senior Connor Rudsell, who couldn’t get to the ball. The ball bounced off a defender and fell to the center of the goal box where Albertson was and finished, giving Buena a 2-0 lead.
According to reports from the match Buena dominated periods of this game, creating numerous chances, including a shot from about 8 yards out that went off the crossbar.
In the 54th minute, senior center back Paul Perez blocked a shot about 18 yards from goal to turn away a Mountain View attempt, which helped to stymie a run of play for the opponents. Another center back, senior Pedro Torres, cleared away a dangerous centering pass in the 74th minute.
With the win Buena moved up to 14th in Thursday’s 5A Arizona Interscholastic Association state rankings. Lake Havasu, Phoenix Independence and Buckeye’s Verrado High School are ranked first, second and third respectively.
Buena, 4-4 overall, 2-0 in conference, hosted Tucson Cholla on Thursday in a non-region game. Results of that match will be in Sunday’s Herald/Review. The Colts begin region play on Tuesday, Jan. 17, hosting the 18th-ranked Nogales Apaches.
