SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s boys volleyball team kicked off its season Tuesday, beating Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 3-1.

Buena won the first set 25-14, lost the second 25-22 before taking the third and fourth sets by identical scores of 25-19.

Senior Austin Cox had 12 kills for the Colts, while senior Hudson Richards followed with seven, freshman Roddick James had five and senior Tyler Evans four.

Cox, along with senior Tyler Edwards, each had four aces while Richards and Ian San Nicolas both had three.

Buena had eight blocks in the match with junior Matthew Fagle having four.

Richards recorded eight digs, Cox six and Nicolas five.

Buena, 1-0, will be at Tucson Amphitheater High School on Tuesday and Gilbert Higley High School on Wednesday.

