SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s boys volleyball team defeated Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 3-0 Friday, March 11, at Donald Ensign Gymnasium.

Scores from the match were 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.

Although the St. Augustine Wolves remained within striking distance all night, they were unable to overcome the Colts and dropped to 2-3.

Colts’ head coach John Edwards acknowledged his team, now 3-1 overall, had a timid start in the match.

“We started off a little slow. We weren’t playing to our potential,” Edwards said. “They were a little quiet. We had to methodically get them playing our game.”

The Colts responded with a more focused finish to the match in the final set.

Junior Zachary Swiney kept the team moving with 26 assists and contributed two of the team’s 13 aces.

Swiney’s play set up Austin Cox to rack up 11 kills, followed by Hudson Richards with six.

Buena returns to the court March 22 for a 6 p.m. home match against the Tucson Salpointe Lancers, who are 2-0.

