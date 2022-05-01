SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts won their final match of the regular season, defeating Tucson Sunnyside 3-1 Thursday.
Buena finished seventh in the 5A Southern Region with a 7-10 overall record, 2-6 in region.
Buena is bound for a first-round state play-in match against the Gilbert Campo Verde Coyotes on May 3. The Coyotes are ranked fifth in the 5A San Tan Region and have an 8-10 record.
In Thursday’s match Buena jumped to an 8-3 lead in the first set but by mid-set the scored was 14-14. The Colts let it slip away in the last few points after leading nearly the entire set, losing the first 25-23.
In the second set Buena again pulled away early, 11-7, and continued to hold the lead, fending off Sunnyside to take the second set 25-22.
Buena set up an early third set lead, 14-8, then the Blue Devils turned up the heat with six straight to tie it. The teams stayed close with Buena pulling ahead and winning the set 25-22
“It was exciting, but honestly, we played down. We could have done a little better on serving and moving around,” Buena coach John Edwards said. “They caught on to what we were doing. Instead of us changing where we were hitting the ball, we kept going to the same places, and they caught on.”
Buena honored its seniors before the match. Kieran Baltinus, Tyler Edwards, Austin Cox, Hudson Richards and Bryson Bursik were celebrated with posters, balloons and cheers from appreciative fans and family.
Cox was the Colts’ leader in kills this season at 154, and had 55 blocks, 25 aces and 106 digs.
“A postseason I think is awesome, our teammates really deserve it, they’ve worked really hard for this,” Richards said.
Richards is the Colts’ leader in aces with 45 and had 116 digs and 55 blocks.
“It’s bittersweet. I’m glad I made a lot of friends here.” he said. Richards will begin a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints following graduation.
