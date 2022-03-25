Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High’s boys volleyball team split two games with a loss against Tucson Salpointe Catholic then rebounding to overtake the Tucson Gregory School Hawks the next day.

On Tuesday, March 22, in a non-conference home game, the Colts were unable to get into their match early, losing 3-1.

Salpointe started with a flurry of unanswered points, taking a 14-1 early lead. The Lancers won the first set 25-8.

The Colts rebounded in the second set with more aggressive play.

Seniors Austin Cox and Hudson Richards set the pace for Buena with a match-high five kills each, helping the Colts win the second set 25-20.

Intense play continued in the next two sets, but Salpointe’s deeper bench was evident. Denton Leber was Salpointe’s only player to appear in all four sets, while Buena’s full roster was in play.

With errors hounding the Colts, the Lancers were able to gain and keep their lead, taking the remaining sets 25-15 and 25-17.

On Wednesday, the Colts, 4-2 overall, topped Tucson’s The Gregory School 3-0.

Buena took command and stayed ahead of the Hawks, winning the first set 25-15.

Cox again led Bunea in kills with 15, followed by Richards with eight.

With better serving and fewer errors, Buena continued to control the match, winning 25-20 and 25-15 in the final sets.

Richards was Buena’s leading server with five aces and an 89% serve percentage.

The Colts travel to Tucson to take on the Sabino Sabercats Tuesday, March 29.



