SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts volleyball team continued its seesaw season with a win against the Tucson Cholla Chargers on March 31.
Buena took the match in straight sets 3-0, making its record 5-3.
The Colts jumped out to an early lead in the first set and remained ahead in every set.
Early on the Buena players appeared loose but focused. With consistent defensive play and service game the Colts kept the Charges at bay.
“We were coming off a tough loss against Sabino, Colts’ coach John Edwards said. “So, our biggest focus today was to communicate. If we did well to start, then speed up in a faster offense that we’ve been working on.”
According to Edwards, sophomore Miguel Moreno put in consistent defensive play, with Austin Cox and Hudson Richards leading the team’s offense in kills and service wins.
The Chargers dropped to 1-8.
On Tuesday, March 29, the Colts traveled to Tucson to face the Sabino Sabercats. The Colts took an early lead, winning the first set 25-21.
The Sabercats, coached by Derrick Champaco, regrouped and took the remaining sets 25-12, 25-13 and 25-21 for a 3-1 match victory.
Senior Hudson Richards played well for the Colts, leading the offense with 10 kills and three service aces. Austin Cox had eight kills and eight aces.
Buena junior Zachary Swiney helped set up the scoring with 15 assists, followed by senior Tyler Edwards with eight.
The Colts attempted to regain control of the match after the first set, but errors mounted. Once the Sabercats gained leads the Colts lost momentum and couldn’t recover.
Buena faces the Tucson Pueblo Warriors at home on April 4 at 6 p.m.
