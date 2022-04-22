Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUCSON − Buena High School’s boys concluded its regular season Tuesday beating the Sunnyside Blue Devils 8-1.

Buena’s girls however were not as fortunate, falling to Sunnyside 6-3 at Buena High School.

Tuesday’s matches ended the Colts regular season. Neither team qualified for state as a team. Individual and doubles pairings for state will be announced in the coming days.

In the boys match with the Blue Devils , Andy Curtis, playing No. 1 singles for Buena, was defeated 6-2, 6-0 suffering the Colts lone loss of the match.

Andrew Polaha, playing No. 2 singles, posted a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Colts freshman Jimmy Rice, playing No. 3 singles, won his match 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Adams, playing No. 4 singles for Buena, was a 6-0, 6-1 winner and Ryan Wilde, at No. 5 in singles, and Jackson Creech, at No. 6 singles match, were both winners by forfeit.

In doubles play, Curtis and Polaha were victorious winning 8-3, Wilde and Adams shutout their opponent 8-0 and Rice and Creech won by forfeit.

In the girls match, Geoveva Naz-Aparicio, playing No. 1 singles for the Colts, lost her match 6-1, 6-0.

Natalie Rice, playing No. 2 singles, lost her match 6-4, 6-4.

Buena’s No. 3 Chloe Haws fell 6-1, 6-0.

Sophomore Mallory Hooper, playing No. 4 singles for the Colts, posted a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, playing No. 5 singles for the Colts won her match 6-2, 6-0 while at No. 6 singles, Buena’s Evodia Wolters, won her first set 7-5, lost the second 5-7 and lost the tiebreaker 10-8.

In doubles play, Buena’s Bailee Warwick and Nahrin Adams lost their No. 1 doubles match 8-2.

Autumn Young and Luisa Tate fell 8-6 and Amaya Taijeron and Giulia Mora, playing No. 3 doubles, were 8-5 winners.

Buena’s boys tennis team finishes the season ranked 29th in the AIA365.com Division I poll with a 6-5 overall record, 3-2 in both division and section.

Buena’s girls ended the season ranked 30th, posting a 4-7 overall record, 1-4 in both division and section.



0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments