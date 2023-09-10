TOMBSTONE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets hosted 14 teams at their cross country invitational, the Justin Prevatte Cross Country Classic, on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Competing were six Cochise County teams, the Division IV Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls; and the Division II Buena Colts.
“The meet turned out very well,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “There was a lot of energy, a great atmosphere, and it was highly competitive. I couldn’t have been happier with the way it went.
“The THS community rallied around and gave exceptional support to this endeavor to make it happen and go well; we had so much good help with the right people in the right places.
“Also, thanks to Thomas Riggs from Willcox, in partnership with SSVEC, for doing the chip timing for us again this year. And thanks to the Tombstone Lions’ Club who have supported our invitational for probably longer than since I was running in high school back in the ‘90s; they are awesome.
“We’re grateful for everyone who came to compete or to help; they all played a huge part in making this such a fantastic meet. We had great support all around. I couldn’t have been happier with the way it went.”
In the varsity boys’ race the Colts took the title with 24 points, followed by the Thatcher Eagles in second with 51, the Bobcats third with 92, the Yellow Jackets sixth with 156, the Cowboys eighth with 171, and the Pumas ninth with 239.
Buena senior Gabriel Cummins took first place with a time of 15:52.53.
In the varsity girls event, the Thatcher Eagles took first place with 30 points followed by the Bobcats in second with 66.
Buena junior Abby Roark took first place with a time of 21:09.19.
Placing for the Benson varsity boys were senior Ezekiel Crowley eighth, senior Aaric Mayatt 17th, junior Syric Ramirez 20th, freshman Jace Myatt 26th, freshman Solomon Crowley 34th, junior Logan Vance 38th, and freshman Kolton Maxwell 43rd.
Placing for the Bobcats varsity girls were senior Ella Allred third, senior Willow Pralgo 11th, sophomore Olsen Rayleigh 17th, sophomore Araya Stanley 31st, freshman Ireland Town 32nd, and sophomore Violet Cluff 39th.
“I am super impressed with both of our teams, each and every one of our runners ran a great race with great times,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Everyone’s time improved about a minute on the average from the Rio Rico Rattler Invitational last week, which was really exciting to see.
“Ella took third place for the girls and she was about 45 seconds faster than she ran this same course last year; Ezekiel was eighth place for the boys and he was almost a full minute faster than he was one year ago. Syric had a super race; he ran about three and a half minutes faster than he did one year ago.
“You can see that all across the board how much faster everyone was. We had four boys under 19 minutes and six boys under 20, which is really good for our school and better than we’ve ever done in the past this early in the season. We’re just super excited for the rest of the season.”
Placing for the Bisbee Pumas varsity boys were senior Edgardo Gamez Jr. 48th, junior Eduardo Navarette 60th, junior Michael Hernandez 63rd, freshman Pete Noperi 64th, junior Brian Martinez 69th, sophomore Roman Gonzalez 70th, and junior Michael Flores 71st.
“Every one of our athletes was giving it everything they had even though they were not all at 100% yet,” Bisbee coach Armando Ballesteros said. “I told them not to worry because it was their first race, but they all still showed a lot of heart and dedication. We only had two of our runners who had ever competed in cross country; I was super excited and happy with how they did.”
Placing for the Buena varsity boys were Cummins first, senior Nick Hiser second, senior Marco Hernandez third, junior Evan Straight ninth, and junior Damien Volgende 11th.
“Our kids ran well,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “If we’re going to do anything this year, we need to have the intent to win every time we race. Monday, we did a really tough hill workout, Tuesday we ran a longer run, and Wednesday we were racing on tired legs because I wanted them to understand that they are tougher than they think – and they responded well; they did a good job. I only ran five in the varsity race, and we went one, two, three, eight, and 11 to take first place with 24 points. It’s early in the season and the kids are responding really well to training.”
Placing for the Colts’ varsity girls were Roark first, senior Emma Donohue sixth, and junior Larisa Hernandez 15th.
“We didn’t field a complete team, but our number one runner Abby Roark took first place – she ran really, really well,” Colts’ coach Manny Gatica said. “We’re running well and we’re forming together as a team; they have the talent – we’re just getting use to the heat and so forth. I think at this time we are ready to start training a little harder and improving our times. Overall, they did very well; I was very pleased. And our number one junior varsity runner (we had four running the open meet), freshman Jocelyn Ouddenhover, took second in the open division. We’re on our way; we have two months before sectionals and by that time we should be ready to have a complete varsity team.
Placing for the St. David Tigers varsity boys was junior Corban Fry, 24th.
“Our kids did great; we had one varsity boy runner and three boys who ran in the open race,” St. David coach Michelle Fry said. “I was really proud of our freshmen (who ran in the open race) who all just experienced their first 5K; they learned a lot about themselves as they ran, and they now have that starting point to grow from. Corban ran an 18:51 which I think is a great place to start the season.”
Placing for the Tombstone varsity boys were junior Landen Pease 16th, senior Anthony Piro 33rd, senior Valen Morales 36th, junior Ethan Bercot 52nd, freshman Jason Whipple 54th, and freshman Colton Thursby 55th.
Placing for the Yellow Jacket girls were senior Cora Lehman fifth, freshman Kihanna Yocupicio eighth, senior Elya Wildgen 19th, and freshman Ayrianna Canez 28th.
“I believe we went up another level from what we did last Friday at the Rio Rico Rattler Invitational,” Winslow said. “I really like the way our kids competed. It’s remarkable to see how much they are growing. Our girls all ran excellent races, led by Cora Lehman and Kihanna Yocupicio, who were both top 10 finishers. Our guys had a really good second mile and finished well.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were sophomore Sawyer Thompson 28th, senior Lane Whetten 40th, freshman JD Whetten 42nd, freshman Nathan Riggs 50th, sophomore Jonathan Ridarte 53rd, and freshman Mark Wilson 68th.
“The Willcox runners ran well,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “I see lots of room for growth this season. I’d like to thank Coach Winslow (Tombstone) for a terrific meet.”
Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone, and Willcox will compete in the Willcox Invitation on Thursday, Sept. 14. Buena will be competing in the Ojo Rojo Invitational at Tumbleweed Regional Park in Chandler on Friday, Sept. 15.
