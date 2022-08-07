The Buena High School cheerleaders show off the $1,250 check they received from Loyal Ink Sunday, July 31. Back row from left, Kaylyn Gooch, Tatum Johnson, Kecia Davies and Maddison Eddy. Front row from left, coach Katja White, Jordan Alexander, Kylie Holston, Lilly White, Aalyiah Cook, Jasmyne McKinney, and coach Stephanie Brown.
Submitted
Buena cheerleaders Tatum Johnson, center, and Jordan Alexander sell some popcorn to Buena football assistant coach Adam Fuhriman at the July 31 event at Loyal Ink.
SIERRA VISTA — Keeping an athletic team equipped with items it needs to get through the season can be expensive and often takes the help of boosters and lots of fundraisers.
This summer the Buena High School cheerleaders, led by new coach Stephanie Brown and her assistant, Katja White, have been busy fundraising trying to acquire enough money to get them through the upcoming season.
On Sunday, July 31, the Buena cheerleaders hooked up with Loyal Ink Custom Printing, 125 E. Fry Blvd., and held a fundraiser while celebrating the grand opening of the new business.
As a result, the Buena cheerleaders were presented with a check for $1,250. Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ gave $100 to the team.
Half of all Buena shirt purchases that day went to the cheer team. In addition to the pork sandwiches that were being sold, the cheerleaders did face painting and distributed popcorn and snow cones. They also conducted a 50/50 raffle.
Tammy Ritenour, owner of Loyal Ink, said Loyal Ink is a custom garment printing business.
“We have no minimums,” Ritenour said. “We can design logos, do embroidering, screen printing. We don’t have any set hours yet. We’re in the process of hiring employees. We are accepting orders by phone, email, Facebook and Instagram. We’ll be happy to help anybody that reaches out to us.”
“We are very thankful for Loyal Ink and those who participated in our fundraiser,” Brown said. “It was a great opportunity for our team to raise money for our season. Our team was shocked at how much money was donated and the amount of support we received from family, friends and the community. This money goes to any equipment, camps, team bonding events, etc. so our athletes do not have to pay out of pocket. Our team looks forward to more fundraisers throughout the season.”
Brown, a counselor at Buena High School whose husband, Matt, is a Buena assistant football coach and also works for the Sierra Vista Fire Department, said she was asked if she’d be interested in applying for the head coaching position, She did and was given the job.
“Right now, we have 14 girls,” Brown said. “We do have some open spots for boys. We’re going to have another tryout Aug. 9-11 where we will select our JV. I feel we have a great set of girls here. They have been working hard all summer and have been busy fundraising. We’re looking to grow our team and attend some competitions this year.”
Brown took her squad to a cheer camp in Phoenix in July and she says they really bonded.
“Attending the cheer camp was very eye opening,” the coach said. “It was 8 (a.m.) to 8 (p.m.). It’s been a while since the girls have gone to camp; had to go out and raise money and travel. Tammy here at Loyal Ink made all of our camp shirts and we love them. We are a self-sustained program. Buena pays for some stuff but not everything so that’s why we need the extra funds.”
Brown said when she took over the squad, she was informed what they didn’t do last year, what they had never done, and she decided to be proactive.
“My goal this year is to make money and have it in our account, so we won’t have to work so hard next summer, attend some competitions and get our name out there and basically show the girls what they’re up against as far as other cheer squads,” she said. “I know for our seniors this is something they haven’t done in a while.”
The Buena cheerleaders are scheduled to make their 2022 season debut on the road Sept. 2 when the Colts take on the Sahuarita Mustangs in the football opener.
“Please come support Buena cheer as well as our fall Buena athletes this season,” Brown said.
