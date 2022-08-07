Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Keeping an athletic team equipped with items it needs to get through the season can be expensive and often takes the help of boosters and lots of fundraisers.

This summer the Buena High School cheerleaders, led by new coach Stephanie Brown and her assistant, Katja White, have been busy fundraising trying to acquire enough money to get them through the upcoming season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments