SIERRA VISTA — There is no guarantee that the Buena Colts will go 17-1 again, but the 2022-23 Colts are confident they will play at a high level in the Class 5A Sonoran Region.

Head coach Tyler Molesworth, now in his third season, said the team has a winning tradition and he’s glad to be a part of it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments