SIERRA VISTA — There is no guarantee that the Buena Colts will go 17-1 again, but the 2022-23 Colts are confident they will play at a high level in the Class 5A Sonoran Region.
Head coach Tyler Molesworth, now in his third season, said the team has a winning tradition and he’s glad to be a part of it.
“Buena has been a successful program for many years, so to be able to continue that legacy is great,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for a new head coach.”
Assisting Molesworth will be Richie Castro.
Success will depend on a solid effort from the entire squad, and the Colts have several seniors Molesworth believes are ready to be major contributors after playing junior varsity.
The kids that are coming back have really developed since last season,” Molesworth said. “They’ve become better, and they worked hard in the offseason — they put in the time and effort. All the players that played JV last year got better during the offseason.”
One of the players that will be called upon heavily is 6-foot-8 center AJ Forrest.
“He’s really trimmed up and he’s going to be a force for sure,” Molesworth said. “I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing his progress throughout the season.”
Another player expected to play a leading role for the Colts is Deandre Hawthorne. He played forward last year but will transition to guard.
“He’s been playing point for us in practice this year and he’s lightning quick — he’s just fast. He plays really har, and he goes all out. I’m looking forward to using him as our point guard.”
No single athlete will be expected to carry the load. Molesworth stresses team play, and that is his formula for the team to be successful.
“Buena typically has a faster team, but the thing that sets us apart from a lot of other teams is that we are a real team,” he said. “We play together, and we don’t rely on one kid on offense or defense. We’re relying on everybody to do their job, do their part for the team — that is our biggest strength.”
A new twist for all the teams in the conference is the 35-second shot clock. This will be the first year for the shot clock and Molesworth is in favor of it.
“I’m excited for it,” he said. “At the college level they have a shot clock. On the professional level they have a shot clock. We should be preparing kids for the next level with the shot clock. I’m in favor of it and it’s good to have experience with it before you go to the next level.”
Molesworth likes the Colts’ chances.
“I think we will be good,” he said. “We have a good chance and I expect to do really well in the region.”
