SIERRA VISTA — After not hosting any games during the 2020 regular season, the Buena High School football team welcomed its fans to its preseason scrimmage with Rio Rico Thursday at Lovelace Stadium.
“Oh my gosh it was nice to smell the food from the concession stand and have the field painted again,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “At that point it did not matter who we faced, we were just excited to play another team.”
The Colts scrimmage gave Buena fans a glimpse of what Sierra Vista football will look like this season.
“I told my athletic director that I have never been more excited over a scrimmage,” Thomas explained. “We were deprived of a home opponent for so long, I thought it was great for the community and players.”
Buena finished the 2020 regular season at 2-2, which did not meet the 5A postseason five-game requirement.
“The city of Sierra was out at 6 p.m. for a scrimmage and it felt really nice,” Thomas said.
Fans started filing it at 5:30 after not attending games at Loveless Stadium for all of 2020.
“The players were just as hyped as me, only difference is they got to let out their pent up energy,” Thomas said. “They executed well Thursday night and I feel like we distributed the ball to as many players as we could offensively.”
For Thomas, it was important the Colts execute heading into September.
“It was nice hearing them coaching each other up and holding each other accountable in the huddle,” Thomas said. “The number one objective was staying healthy so that means keep your feet moving because a lot of times linemen can get tripped up and suffer injuries.”
Senior William Stemler started the scrimmage at quarterback and showcased a strong arm and chemistry with his receivers.
“He did what he needed to do on both sides of the ball tonight,” Thomas said. “I am sure he was a little tired from playing both ways but he did a solid job taking care of the ball.”
Stemler and senior receivers Keyon Taylor and Rashaud Armstrong look to pace the Colts’ passing attack this season.
“Taylor was catching the deep ball like he should while Armstrong was a big target over the middle,” Thomas said.
Thomas also singled out the Colts linemen for a solid performance.
“Linemen get the least amount of love but credit to them first and foremost for setting the tone on both ends,” Thomas said. “They always work well together.”
Buena officially begins its 2021 season on Friday Sept. 3 at Barry Goldwater High in Phoenix.
The Colts’ home opener is scheduled for Sept. 10. against Cienega.
