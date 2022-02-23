PHOENIX — The Division II state wrestling championships took place last weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and the Buena Colts represented Cochise County well, finishing 12th out of 39 teams.
“We lost several matches by a couple points so those are the ones you look back on and wish you could change one thing,” Buena coach Mark Dannels said. “There are no easy matches at state, so I believe we wrestled well.”
Queen Creek Castell placed first with Waddel Canyon View second and Glendale Ironwood third.
In the 120-pound class, Buena’s Isaiah Trujillo-Coello went 2-2 to score six team points. He went 29-13 this season.
Senior Ryklee Kynaston placed sixth at 126 pounds and scored 13 points, going 3-3. Kynaston ends the year 30-15.
David Coronado went 0-2 at 150 and ends his season 15-13.
At 157, Andy Chase went 2-2 and scored four points, finishing 28-13.
Cory Kaufmann went 1-2 at 165 and scored four points, finishing 29-12.
At 175, Tyler Angle scored four points and went 1-2, finishing 11-6.
Devin Sullivan (24-9) placed sixth and scored 12 team points after going 3-3 at 190.
At 285 pounds, Jadon Steward (19-5) finished 2-2 and scored seven team points.
Things were not so great on the girls side as Aysha General and Roxana Martinez were disqualified for showing up late to weigh-ins.
“We showed up 12 minutes late because of two traffic incidents on the way so the tournament director, Dean Visser, said they were disqualified when they arrived,” Dannels said. “Greg Duce, the athletic director, and I both talked to the tournament director, and he would not budge, so it is upsetting that the girls did nothing wrong, and there is no advantage or disadvantage in this instance.”
General finishes the season 16-8 while Martinez was 16-5.
“They both had awesome seasons so to see that opportunity wasted by someone being unreasonable, in my opinion, is awful,” Dannels said. “Sanction me as a head coach, or sanction Buena, but do not take the opportunity away from our girls.”
Dannels noted other schools have showed up late to sanctioned events.
“Four teams showed up over 30 minutes late to sectionals and wrestled so the inconsistency is incredible,” he said. “To not let our girls wrestle is awful.”
General is a sophomore and Martinez is a junior so the girls will have another opportunity at state.
“No matter what changes they make in the future, the girls will never have the chance to go back and participate,” Dannels said.
Buena was not the only team who felt the Arizona Interscholastic Association was making a bad decision.
“We got huge support from other coaches saying that this was an unfair choice to make,” Dannels said.
