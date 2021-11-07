If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Playing their last road game of the season, the Buena Colts fell to Tucson Desert View on Friday 20-13.
“We have to be disciplined,” said Buena coach Joe Thomas. “We cannot let false starts and turnovers ruin scoring opportunities.”
The Jaguars took an early lead when Serge Gboweiah broke off a 73-yard touchdown run. The Jaguars missed the extra point, giving them a 6-0 lead.
The Colts tried to respond on the next possession but were forced to punt. On the Jaguars’ next possession, Oscar Barraza completed a 16-yard pass to Rudy Rodriguez for a TD and a 12-0 lead.
In the second quarte, Buena defensive back Brett Santa Maria intercepted a pass in Desert View territory. Austin Cox followed with a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the Jags’ lead to 12-7 at the half.
The teams traded punts in the third quarter, with neither scoring. In the fourth quarter, Enrique Cancio recovered a Buena fumble, giving the Jaguars possession in Colts territory. Serge Gboweiah found the end zone from 4 yards out, giving the Jaguars a 20-7 lead. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Buena quarterback William Stemler ran the ball in from 6 yards out. After the extra point, Buena trailed 20-13. After the kickoff, Desert View ran out the clock.
Buena, 2-6 overall, 1-2 in the 5A Southern Region, finishes its season at home on Friday, Nov. 12, against Mountain View Marana on Senior Night for the Colts. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
