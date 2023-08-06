The Buena Colts wrapped up their first official week of football practice Friday at Loveless Field leaving coach Joe Thomas feeling pretty good about what’s ahead for this team.
Thomas reported he had 95 players out for the first day and averaged about 90 players the remainder of the week.
Thomas used the week to further condition his players while also working on their offensive, defensive and special teams formations.
The Colts practiced in half pads Friday and are scheduled to begin full contact drills this week.
“The numbers are as good as we’ve ever had,” Thomas said. “Our core kids are here. The kids that we’re going to win with are here. The excitement is here. I think the hard work these kids put in over the summer, we’re seeing it. The kids were excited to put the pads on. We’re seeing good things.”
Thomas also is excited about his new assistant coach, Chris Determan, who he was able to bring onboard after he left Benson.
“I’ve been trying to get this guy (into our program) for a long time,” Thomas said. “We’ve made a few comments about playing for each other. He was trying to get me to go to Benson, I was trying to get him to come over here. He has so much (football) knowledge. I’m so happy it worked out. He’s a big addition to our team. I’m really happy he’s here.”
In addition to being assistant head coach, Determan will coach Buena’s quarterbacks, defensive backs and special teams.
“It’s a lot of fun being back on the field,” Determan said. “I like what I’m seeing from these kids. It’s nice having a whole bunch of numbers to work with. This program is going in the right direction. It’s up to us as coaches to keep it moving that way.”
Junior Nash Moore is quarterbacking the Colts. Joining him in the backfield is junior Andres “Scrappy” Bonilla, the younger brother of Buena senior standout wide receiver Adrian Bonilla.
Andres Bonilla was one of the top rushers in the state last year with 1,546 yards on 187 carries with 16 touchdowns. He received first team all-region honors.
In his two-year varsity career, after playing extensively as a freshman, Bonilla has 2,045 yards rushing on 291 carries.
Bonilla, who was touted by a Tucson preseason sports publication as one of Southern Arizona’s football top underclassmen for 2023, eclipsed 100 yards in each of the nine games he played last season, including a season-high 300 on 20 carries in a win over Tucson Cholla. He also ran for 210 yards on 20 carries in a victory over Nogales.
He is described as strong and durable and can reportedly bench 250 pounds, squat 300 and deadlift 400.
Thomas said also returning for his team this year are Michael Lujan, Charlie Price, Ethen Wielebinski, Dallin Coronado, Jayden Thomas, Alias Dyson and Simon-Peter Johnson as well as a number of players on the offensive and defensive front lines including Trent Williams, Emmanuel Bocharski, Tyler Gjerde, Adam Martinez, Bryson Harris and Spencer Carter.
“We have about 16 key players back from last year,” he said “We have a good group of juniors that are coming back with varsity experience.”
Buena was 7-3 overall last year, and third in the 5A Southern Region at 3-2.
The Colts will scrimmage at Rio Rico on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. before kicking off the season Friday, Aug. 25 at home against Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax.
