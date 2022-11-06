RIO RICO — Buena High School’s cross country team is sending runners from its boys and girls teams to the upcoming state cross country meet following an impressive performance at the Division II Southern Sectional Race Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Rio Rico High School.

The state meet takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix. AIA365.com is reporting the first race will start at 8:55 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments