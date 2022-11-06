RIO RICO — Buena High School’s cross country team is sending runners from its boys and girls teams to the upcoming state cross country meet following an impressive performance at the Division II Southern Sectional Race Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Rio Rico High School.
The state meet takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix. AIA365.com is reporting the first race will start at 8:55 a.m.
At the sectional meet Buena’s boys finished third out of 11 teams. Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge was first with 38 points followed by Tucson Catalina Foothills in second with 45 and Buena with 92.
Seventy-six runners ran in the boys race, which was won by Catalina Foothills’ Brandon Martz, who posted a time of 16:53.9.
Buena was led by junior Gabe Cummins, who placed fifth in 17:25.
Junior Nick Hiser followed in 11th place with a time of 17:41.1, senior Samuel Roark was 17th in 18:17.8, junior Marco Hernandez was 25th in 18:41.8, junior Benjamin Paige was 34th in 19:24.7, sophomore Evan Wright was 39th in 19:47.7 and junior Ryan Wilde,was 42nd in 19:58.3.
Ten teams ran in the girls race, won by Catalina Foothills with 45 points. Ironwood Ridge was second with 55 points and Vail Cienega third with 64. Buena placed fifth with 120 points.
Katherine McNulty of Catalina Foothills was the winner finishing, with a time of 20:47.9 in the field of 67 runners.
Sophomore Abby Roark was Buena’s top runner, placing sixth overall in 21:18.8. Junior Emma Donohue was 15th in 22:23.7, senior Emerson Eubank was 27th in 23:14.7, sophomore Larisa Hernandez was 35th in 24:05.2, senior Eden Wilson was 40th in 24:32.3 and sophomore Janessa Oudenhoven was 50th in 25:19.7.
“Our teams did a nice job and securing the qualification to state in a very tough section,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “I think we will compete much better at state. That has been our focus all season.”
