SIERRA VISTA — As fall sports head into November, the Colts cross country team is hitting its stride.
Buena participated in the Eye of the Tiger Invitational, hosted by Marana High School Saturday, Oct. 22.
The meet featured teams from all across Arizona.
The Colts put in a strong performance, coming in fourth out of 16 teams with 134 points.
“It is the time of the year where kids have to step up,” Buena coach Roger Bristow stated. “Every runner should be able to fill in if another runner is having a bad day or not able to run.”
Brophy College Prep came in first with 53 points, narrowly edging out second place Agua Fria Union’s 59. Catalina Foothills scored 82 points to round out the top three.
Junior Sam Roark finished ninth out of 122 runners and led the Colts with a 17:04.2.
“The top seven really run well together and do a great job at supporting each other,” Bristow said. “Sebastian and Sam have been our top two kids in most of the races we have had but it does not matter to me who the order is.”
Senior Sebastian Ramsey placed 11th with a 17:10.1 while sophomore Nick Hiser ran the 5,000 meter in 17:17.8, good for 13th.
“We did pretty well, we ended up getting fourth out of 16 teams despite missing a few people,” Hiser said.
For Nick, getting out to a hot start was key to his success.
“Nick ran really well, he got out tough and fought for his position and moved up,” Bristow said. “He is committed to running and I really appreciate that.”
Sophomore Marco Hernandez placed 53rd at 18:43.8, and freshman Evan Straight finished fifth for Buena and 56th overall at 18:47.3.
For the girl’s 5,000 meter, sophomore Emma Donohue placed 26th with a 21:58.2.
“I think the kids are getting faster and tougher as the season progresses,” Bristow commented. “They gradually get faster each meet so you see a lot of little jumps instead of a big jump and then you see a big jump at the end of the season.”
Freshman Abby Roark placed 38th with a 22:28.6.
“She ran with us a little bit during the summer but had some hip issues and had to take time off,” Bristow stated.” “Abby has run really well, she has natural racing ability and has great conditioning.”
Next up for the Colts is the sectional championship on Wednesday, Nov. 3 hosted by Buena.
“There is no ego in the game, the runners are just doing their best,” Bristow said. “They all do a great job at supporting each other.”
