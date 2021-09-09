If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA —Rain or not, Buena keeps running.
Despite the monsoon season, the Colts’ cross country team continues making strides and opened its season Sept. 1 at Vail Cienega High School.
The Colts brought 10 boys to the meet.
“I took those 10 because they had the required amount of practice necessary and each of them ran well,” Buena head coach Roger Bristow said.
Buena started the year off hot, registering a perfect score of 15 to Cienega’s 45.
“We were not going all out, nor were they, but we stayed together pretty much the whole race,” Bristow said. “With last year being so strange, it is good to have some normalcy.”
Though the Colts ran all summer, it was their first true test.
“This was a nice opening event for us to gauge our fitness,” Bristow said. “A few athletes were competing in cross country for the first time and had a very positive experience.”
Senior Sebastian Ramsey finished first at 17:09, while junior Sam Roark was right behind at 17:10 seconds, good for second place.
“I think our strength is the ability to run five to seven kids close together,” Bristow explained.
Freshman Nick Hiser placed third at 17:37 with senior Ethan Rodriguez placing fourth at 18:06 and sophomore Gabe Cummins rounding out the top five at 18:25.
“I think our top four all ran well but Gabe had a great performance in his first varsity showing,” Bristow said.
Emma Donohue is the lone runner for Buena’s girls.
“She is getting better, she ran our workout today and is coming back to the team next week,” Bristow said.
Buena’s next meet is Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Fountain Hills Invitational. More than 80 teams from across Arizona are expected to be competing.
“It is going to be a very good test for us,” Bristow said. “We want to race the good teams so I am excited for this weekend. I think we will be ready come Saturday. Our boys are running well but we are a little light on the girls side currently.”
Saturday, Oct. 9, the Colts are hosting the Rattler Invitational honoring the late Richard Haines, who coached cross country at Buena in the 1980s.
