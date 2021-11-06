If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — The Arizona Interscholastic Association state sectional cross country championships took place on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Buena High.
Catalina Foothills placed first in the girl’s 3-mile run with 62 points. Marana placed second with 66 points while Cienega was third with 68.
Colts sophomore Emma Donohue placed 23rd in the field of 76 runners in a time of 22:15.6.
“It feels pretty good, I qualified for state last year but I was injured so I could not run,” Donohue said. “ I am very glad I can run this year.”
Buena had an incomplete team, having only two runners in the girls race.
“I think what makes us close is that we are such a small team,” Donohue said.
Heading into the race, she had a slight case of the butterflies.
“I was extremely nervous today, I remember feeling sick when I was eating lunch,” she joked.
Freshman Abby Roark placed 25th with a 22:27.6.
Roark and Donohue qualified for state.
In the boy’s race, Ironwood Ridge, behind senior Logan Marek, who won with a time of 16:10.6, placed first with 31 points.
Catalina Foothills scored 77 points, good for second while Marana came in third with 85 points and Canyon del Oro finished fourth with 89.
Buena placed fifth with 121 points, good enough to qualify its runners for state.
Junior Sam Roark finished first among Colts runners, 15th overall, with a time of 17:22.8.
“It feels great qualifying, this will be my first time attending (state) since we could not attend last year with COVID-19,” Roark said.
Senior Sebastian Ramsey placed 20th in 17:27.9 while sophomore Nick Hiser placed 21st in 17:39.
“Coach has pointed out specific things we need to work on such as form and start and it has really helped,” Roark said. “It is a really special thing to run as a team rather than individually. I think we are going to do well at state.”
Sophomore Gabe Cummins ran a 17:53, good for 28th.
The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix. The race is slated to start at 8:30 a.m.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students with high school ID, active military and senior citizens 62 and older. Kids 5 and younger are admitted free
Ticket sales for all AIA state championship events are conducted digitally. Spectators order tickets online through GoFan.
