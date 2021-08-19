SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s cross country team is ready to run.
The team has been practicing, and is set for the season opener Sept. 1 at Vail Cienega High School.
“Most of these runners have been training all summer,” Buena cross country coach Roger Bristow said. “We have a solid group of eight or nine runners that have been at it since school let out and are in great form.”
The Colts wanted to stay in training, as once school lets out for the summer it’s easy to doze off until class returns.
“The more consistent runners place better at sectionals and state for the most part,” Bristow said.
For Bristow, the kids that stay at it tend to last longer into the season.
“The group that runs in the summer tends to excel in November and December,” Bristow said. “I do not hold it against the kids that do not train in the summer, but they are typically on a different trajectory than the runners who stay consistent.”
Though rain and COVID-19 have affected participation numbers, the Colts expect big things from their returners.
“Last year was such an odd year, but (senior) Ethan Rodriguez is back along with (senior) Sebastian Ramsey and others,” Bristow said. “Marco Hernandez is a sophomore that is new to the team but has looked solid so far.”
Despite being an underclassman, Hernandez has shown strides of improvement all summer.
“Marco was one of three kids, boy or girl, to attend running camp over the summer,” Bristow said.
Due to COVID, 2020 was the first summer Bristow could not meet and train with his runners.
Bristow coached and taught at Tombstone for 17 years before relocating to Rio Rio and settling in Sierra Vista.
After nine years at Rio Rico High School, Bristow took a teaching job at Buena High before ending his tenure this spring.
“I am not teaching at Buena High School anymore so I have trouble recruiting kids,” Bristow explained. “I took a substitute teacher job yesterday, and Thursday was my first day at the school.”
Over the last few days, the rain in Southern Arizona has opened the door for a change in the sectional host.
“Rio Rico is having construction done on its track so I extended an invitation to host sectionals at Buena,” Bristow said.
Saturday, Oct. 9, Buena is hosting the Rattler Invitational honoring Richard Haines. Registration closes Oct. 6.
“Dick Haines coached track and cross country at Buena in the 80s,” Bristow added. “He was a really good guy to his runners and the community.”
Just like Haines, Bristow has shown the Sierra Vista community the impact running can have on a kid’s future.
“As a coach I want them to understand how running can translate into their daily lives,” Bristow said. “With running, hopefully kids understand that they can overcome any difficult obstacles they will face.”
Emma Donohue currently is the lone female runner for Buena.
“Emma has been running with us since she arrived from Texas and has looked solid,” Bristow said. “Emma is new to me, but she has a great attitude as a runner.”
