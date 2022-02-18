SIERRA VISTA — The Class 5A state playoffs tipped off in Sierra Vista and the top-ranked Buena Colts took a 64-60 victory over the 20th-ranked Waddell Canyon View Jaguars on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
“I think this win shows how seasoned and experienced we are,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said.
Hundreds of fans packed the Donald Ensign Gymnasium to support their Colts.
“It was fun, I appreciate everyone in the community coming out and the student section was rocking,” Molesworth said. “A lot of people have an investment in Buena basketball, whether it is having a kid or coaching, so it is just fun to rally together as a community like that.”
Cooper Jones led the Colts with 28 points and converted three 3-pointers. Jake Smith and Deandre Hawthorne each added 13 for Buena.
“Deandre shut down their point guard last night while Cooper led us in scoring so they both deserved a game ball,” Molesworth said.
Buena improves to 22-5.
It was an evenly matched first quarter with Canyon View leading 15-13,
Buena came alive in the second quarter and held a 34-31 advantage at halftime.
Canyon View cut the deficit to one in the third quarter, trailing 47-46.
Down 55-49 with less than five minutes to go, Buena called a timeout with its season on the line.
“At that point, I told them we had to give 100% effort and keep our composure for the rest of the game,” Molesworth said. “Keep putting on the pressure, and we will get back into this game.”
The Colts responded with a 12-0 run for a 61-55 advantage.
With less than a minute left, Buena led 61-58 before Hawthorne nailed a clutch free throw, giving Buena a 62-58 advantage.
Canyon View scored again but the Colts hit their free throws to post the victory.
The Colts host Gilbert Higley on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
“We have to take away their first option offensively and execute when we have the ball,” Molesworth said.
The state championship is Wednesday, March 2, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
