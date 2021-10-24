If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Homecoming week was a big hit at Buena High School as the Colts hosted Tucson Flowing Wells and added to the celebration, blowing out the Caballeros 31-3 Friday at Loveless Stadium.
With the win, Buena improves to 3-4 overall, 2-0 in 5A Southern Region play and 2-2 in conference, according to coach Joe Thomas.
“We are a hungry team, we were 1-4 this season but we continue to fight,” Thomas said.
Flowing Wells received the opening kickoff and drove into Colts territory.
After its drive stalled in the red zone, Flowing Wells took a 3-0 lead on a field goal.
Buena’s offense then used its running game to drive into Caballeros territory. Senior William Stemler capped off the drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. After the extra point, Buena led 7-3.
The Colts’ defense kept the momentum going, forcing a Flowing Wells punt.
Senior Austin Cox, back from an injury against Barry Goldwater in the season-opener, scored from 5 yards out, extending Buena’s lead to 14-3.
Buena’s defense held tight again, and offense ran over Flowing Wells. Buena senior Jalen Everette scored from the 1-yard line and the Colts led 21-3.
A 33-yard field goal by Benjamin Marturello as time expired gave Buena a 24-3 lead at halftime.
The teams traded punts throughout the third quarter, with neither team scoring.
In the fourth quarter, Buena senior Keyon Taylor scored a rushing TD, giving the Colts a 31-3 lead.
The Colts’ defense held strong the rest of the game.
Freshman Andres Bonilla paced the Colts with 17 carries for 108 yards. The team had 47 carries for 318 yards, good for a 6.8-yard average.
Stemler led the Colts defense with 17 tackles, including two for losses.
“We knew going into the season that we had a tough schedule but we have to keep pushing,” Thomas said. “We had some things go against us, but we feel that now that we are headed into regional play a team that is tackling better and turning it over less.”
The Colts return travel to Tucson Friday, Oct. 29, to face Salpointe Catholic.
“Salpointe comes in ranked fifth in the state so competing and playing a tough game versus them is good with power points,” Thomas said.
Buena ends the regular season at home on Friday, Nov. 12, against Marana Mountain View on Senior Night.
“That is another winnable game I believe we have, so just continuing to improve and gaining confidence despite our record,” Thomas stated. “Kids are getting healthy and coming off of quarantine status so we are actually getting things back together.”
