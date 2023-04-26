The Buena Colts, Douglas Bulldogs and Tombstone Yellow Jackets track and field teams traveled to Marana Mountain View High School on Friday, April 21, to compete in the 35-team Southern Arizona Championships.

Placing for the Buena boys were senior Jackson Glamann, second in the 200 and 400; junior Nick Hiser, sixth in the 3,200; junior Gabriel Cummins, fifth in the 1,600; sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski, seventh in the shot put; and the 4x400 (junior Mason Carter, junior Adrian Bonilla, freshman Jayden Thomas, senior Tmarje Reid), second.

