The Buena Colts, Douglas Bulldogs and Tombstone Yellow Jackets track and field teams traveled to Marana Mountain View High School on Friday, April 21, to compete in the 35-team Southern Arizona Championships.
Placing for the Buena boys were senior Jackson Glamann, second in the 200 and 400; junior Nick Hiser, sixth in the 3,200; junior Gabriel Cummins, fifth in the 1,600; sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski, seventh in the shot put; and the 4x400 (junior Mason Carter, junior Adrian Bonilla, freshman Jayden Thomas, senior Tmarje Reid), second.
Placing for the Colts girls were junior Kamaile Kerr, fourth in the javelin and seventh in the shot put; sophomore Ryann Brooks, seventh in the 100; and junior Ashlynn Lewis, eighth in the shot put.
Placing for the Douglas boys were juniors Dakota Hernandez and Christian Martinez, tied for eighth in the pole vault.
Placing for the Bulldogs girls were Alexis Hymes, eighth in the 100 hurdles; and the 4x800 (Mia Verdugo, Mercedes Rangel, Anelisa Madero, Ana Bojorquez), eighth.
Placing for the Tombstone boys was junior Malachi Keller, second in the high jump and fifth in the long jump.
Placing for the Yellow Jackets girls was the 4x800 (senior Miranda Medlen-Ursell, junior Elya Wildgen, senior Caitlin Mata-Navarrette, junior Cora Lehman), seventh.
Buena, Douglas, and Tombstone will be competing in the Marana Last Chance on Friday, April 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.