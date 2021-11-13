Purchase Access

COUNTY - Both the Buena Colts and the Douglas Bulldogs saw their football seasons come to an end Friday.

Buena fell 28-21 to Marana Mountain View on what was Senior Night for the Colts while Douglas was in Tucson where it was shutout 34-0 by the Catalina Foothills Falcons.

Buena trailed 20-7 Mountain View but then rallied to take a 21-20 lead in the fourth.

Mountain View scored a TD late in the game taking a 28-21 lead.

Buena ends the season 2-7 overall,1-3 in region play.

The Douglas Bulldogs trailed Catalina Foothills 14-0 at the intermission but were then outscored 20-0 in the second half.

Douglas concludes its season 2-6 overall, 1-3 in region play.

